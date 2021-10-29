Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emi Martinez expected to play against West Ham despite family emergency

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 11:43 am
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.

Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside, posting a photograph on his Instagram account of himself, brother Ale and father Alberto with their thumbs-up following a successful operation.

It had been reported that the 29-year-old would miss Sunday’s home game against the Hammers but he is back in England and will train with the rest of the squad on Friday, having done some training at the national team’s headquarters while in Argentina.

Providing an update on his number one, Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Contrary to reports, our goalkeeper will be training today. He has had a personal issue and flew back to Argentina but he’s back and due to train today (Friday) so I have no worries about his availability.

“I believe (his father is fine). It’s a personal issue and we will leave that with Emi.”

Having Martinez available is a big boost for Smith as he looks to halt a three-game losing run in the Premier League.

“Three games ago we were coming off the back of winning at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years,” said Smith. “We’ve had two tight matches against Tottenham and Wolves and we probably threw the Wolves game away in the last 10 minutes.

“We had a really poor first half against Arsenal. We changed it at half-time and certainly got better. For me, a pivotal point was the penalty and it shouldn’t have been referred to VAR because it wasn’t clear and obvious.

“So out of the last three games, we’ve had two narrow defeats and one where we didn’t turn up in the first half. We got a response in the second half at Arsenal and we need a response now against West Ham.”

Villa host a West Ham side riding the crest of a wave. David Moyes’ team are fourth in the table, through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Manchester City this week, and in control of their Europa League group with three wins from three matches.

“They’re in a really good moment. They’re a very good team with a very good coach. I’m full of respect for David Moyes and how well he’s done at West Ham. He’s got them playing in Europe this season and they’re playing very well,” said Smith.

“I expect a tough game, but it’s one we’re looking forward too. They’ve got a very good squad and a way of playing that suits their players.

“They have a good understanding, a good organisation and good players. When you’ve got those ingredients for a good team, I expected them to be pushing again this season.”

