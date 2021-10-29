Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford welcome back Callum Cooke for Forest Green clash

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:11 pm
Callum Cooke is back in contention for Bradford’s clash against Forest Green (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Callum Cooke is back in contention for Bradford's clash against Forest Green (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bradford midfielder Callum Cooke may come back into the side for the visit of league leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

The 24-year-old returned to training in midweek after recovering from a bruised foot which forced him to sit out the Bantams’ 3-1 victory away at Swindon.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh will not be available after suffering a quad injury which has seen him miss the last two games.

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol are nearing returns but boss Derek Adams has yet to be given the green light with the pair.

Forest Green will be without defender Jordan Moore-Taylor for the trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 27-year-old went off in the second half of Forest Green’s 3-1 victory over Salford last week but boss Rob Edwards confirmed it is “too soon” for his return.

Dan Sweeney is still missing for Rovers and will not be back for at least another fortnight.

Forward Jack Aitchison will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score last weekend.

