Bradford welcome back Callum Cooke for Forest Green clash

Bradford midfielder Callum Cooke may come back into the side for the visit of league leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

The 24-year-old returned to training in midweek after recovering from a bruised foot which forced him to sit out the Bantams’ 3-1 victory away at Swindon.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh will not be available after suffering a quad injury which has seen him miss the last two games.

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol are nearing returns but boss Derek Adams has yet to be given the green light with the pair.

Forest Green will be without defender Jordan Moore-Taylor for the trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 27-year-old went off in the second half of Forest Green’s 3-1 victory over Salford last week but boss Rob Edwards confirmed it is “too soon” for his return.

Dan Sweeney is still missing for Rovers and will not be back for at least another fortnight.

Forward Jack Aitchison will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score last weekend.