No new injury problems for Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson going into Wycombe game

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:29 pm
Fleetwood Town manager Simon Grayson has no new injury worries ahead of the Wycombe clash (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fleetwood have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One visit of high-flying Wycombe.

Simon Grayson’s side lost at home to Ipswich last time out and sit 21st in the table, with Tom Clarke and Jordan Rossiter close to being in contention this time around.

Anthony Pilkington and Joe Garner both started a behind-closed-doors friendly against Accrington and could feature.

Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee) are missing for the hosts.

Goal difference is keeping Wycombe from the League One summit.

The Chairboys were relegated last season but are in fine form and boss Gareth Ainsworth could stick with the same side that secured a last-gasp win over Crewe.

If he does make changes the likes of Dominic Gape and Jack Grimmer will be hopeful of recalls.

Midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

