It’s nice to label Dundee United as a quality team, says boss Tam Courts

Tam Courts insists it is Dundee United’s quality that has come to the fore in the first set of cinch Premiership fixtures.

After playing every team once in the league, United are behind third-placed Hearts on goal difference, one point behind Celtic and three behind leaders Rangers.

The Terrors are unbeaten in seven league games albeit they were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Hibernian amid that run.

Ahead of the Tayside derby against St Johnstone at Tannadice on Saturday, when asked what the main attribute of his side has been during the impressive start to the season, Courts said: “Quality.

“I think if I was asked that question to start with I probably would have given them honest, I would have given them conscientious, professional.

“But at this level they are all a given and I would like to think that the players themselves have actually almost kind of liberated themselves a little bit and we are playing with a lot of quality, both individually and collectively.

“So it is nice to label them as a quality team but also, at the same token, that is something we have had to earn and will have to continue to earn moving forward.

“We are enjoying where we are at just now in terms of league position and in terms of performances and results, but there is still a lot we want to improve on.

“Regardless if it is home or away, the structured organisation we are committing to is helping the players and we are getting a lot of consistency in performance levels.

“So we are feeling quite good about ourselves but also respectful of each opponent that we play and there is a tough one coming up at Tannadice tomorrow. I think it will be a really tough game.

“You can expect to see us freshen up a little bit so it will be good to see what the depth of the squad looks like.”