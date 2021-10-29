Wigan attacker Callum Lang suspended as they prepare to take on Burton

Wigan will be without the suspended Callum Lang when they host Burton on Saturday.

The attacker must serve a one-match ban after he received his fifth yellow card of the season during the home defeat to Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Full-back Joe Bennett remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Charlie Wyke (ankle) and Tom Naylor (leg) are set to remain on the sidelines after missing out in midweek.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins will be out of action for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem.

Terry Taylor could be in line for a recall to the Burton team.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted he made a mistake taking the midfielder out of the line-up and starting him on the bench for the home defeat to Oxford.

Charlie Lakin also staked his claim for a starting place with his side’s goal from the bench in that 3-1 loss.

Michael Mancienne has been absent from the matchday squad for the last two matches after playing 80 minutes of the 3-2 win over Morecambe on his return from a long-term injury.