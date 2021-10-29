Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan attacker Callum Lang suspended as they prepare to take on Burton

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 2:33 pm
Wigan forward Callum Lang is suspended (Nick Potts/PA)
Wigan forward Callum Lang is suspended (Nick Potts/PA)

Wigan will be without the suspended Callum Lang when they host Burton on Saturday.

The attacker must serve a one-match ban after he received his fifth yellow card of the season during the home defeat to Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Full-back Joe Bennett remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Charlie Wyke (ankle) and Tom Naylor (leg) are set to remain on the sidelines after missing out in midweek.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins will be out of action for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem.

Terry Taylor could be in line for a recall to the Burton team.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted he made a mistake taking the midfielder out of the line-up and starting him on the bench for the home defeat to Oxford.

Charlie Lakin also staked his claim for a starting place with his side’s goal from the bench in that 3-1 loss.

Michael Mancienne has been absent from the matchday squad for the last two matches after playing 80 minutes of the 3-2 win over Morecambe on his return from a long-term injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal