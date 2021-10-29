Motherwell waiting on Juhani Ojala ahead of Rangers clash

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem ahead of Sunday’s visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

The Finland defender went off with a tight muscle during the midweek draw with St Mirren.

Sondre Solholm Johansen battled cramp in his calves towards the end of that game while midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both players could return next week.

Borna Barisic is out of the Fir Park clash with a minor injury but is set to face Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.