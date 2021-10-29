Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira impressed by on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:13 pm
Patrick Vieira insisted it was a "joy" to work with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Patrick Vieira insisted it was a “joy” to work with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Patrick Vieira insisted it was a “joy” to work with Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher and believes that the youngster can continue to improve at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher is on loan at Selhurst Park this season after coming through the Chelsea youth system, and has made nine appearances, scoring two goals.

He is likely to be part of the team when Palace travel to Manchester City on Saturday, and Vieira was full of praise for the 21-year-old midfielder.

“Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,” the Palace manager said.

“The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well.

“When he’s on the field he’s working hard every single day and he is a player that wants to fulfil his potential and I think that is a really important tool to have as a player, to improve yourself and keep challenging yourself.”

However, the former France international would not be drawn on whether the club would be interested in permanently signing Gallagher at the end of his loan deal next summer.

“It’s really too early to talk about these kind of decisions,” added Vieira.

“We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club and I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe that he made the right decision, but what will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that.”

Palace will travel to Manchester on Saturday looking to become the first team to score against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season.

Vieira is no stranger to the club having played there for one season towards the end of his career, and he also credits Guardiola with his development as a coach.

“We didn’t speak for quite a long time (after City) but it was really helpful because when I was doing my badges and when he was at Bayern Munich he opened the doors for me to look at the full session,” Vieira said.

“He spent some time with me after training or even in the evening and that just showed the kind of person he is, so it was a privilege for me to spend that quality time with him.”

