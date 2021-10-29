Plymouth midfielder Jordan Houghton suspended for Ipswich clash

Plymouth will welcome Ipswich to Home Park on Saturday without suspended midfielder Jordan Houghton.

The 25-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in their 1-1 draw against Morecambe last week and will be forced to miss out this time round.

Boss Ryan Lowe confirmed there are no new injury concerns and has an almost fully fit squad to select his XI from.

Danny Mayor will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts after scoring on his second start of the season last weekend.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook will make changes to his side due to injury despite being unchanged for their last two games against Portsmouth and Fleetwood.

However, Cook gave nothing away when it came to the identities of those who are injured so it remains unclear who will miss out ahead of the trip.

Long-term injury absentees Tom Carroll (hip), Hayden Coulson (thigh) and Scott Fraser (unknown) will all remain sidelined.

The Tractor Boys are set to take 1,500 fans to Devon as they look to make it six games without defeat in all competitions.