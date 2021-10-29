Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Plymouth midfielder Jordan Houghton suspended for Ipswich clash

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:39 pm
Ryan Lowe will have Jordan Houghton absent for the visit of Plymouth due to suspension (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ryan Lowe will have Jordan Houghton absent for the visit of Plymouth due to suspension (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Plymouth will welcome Ipswich to Home Park on Saturday without suspended midfielder Jordan Houghton.

The 25-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in their 1-1 draw against Morecambe last week and will be forced to miss out this time round.

Boss Ryan Lowe confirmed there are no new injury concerns and has an almost fully fit squad to select his XI from.

Danny Mayor will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts after scoring on his second start of the season last weekend.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook will make changes to his side due to injury despite being unchanged for their last two games against Portsmouth and Fleetwood.

However, Cook gave nothing away when it came to the identities of those who are injured so it remains unclear who will miss out ahead of the trip.

Long-term injury absentees Tom Carroll (hip), Hayden Coulson (thigh) and Scott Fraser (unknown) will all remain sidelined.

The Tractor Boys are set to take 1,500 fans to Devon as they look to make it six games without defeat in all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal