Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Naby Keita available for Liverpool’s clash with Brighton

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:43 pm
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is fit to face Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is fit to face Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Mwepu, Bissouma.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal