Bryan Gil fitness concern for Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 4:19 pm
Bryan Gil is a doubt for the visit of Manchester United (Steve Paston/PA)
Tottenham are assessing Bryan Gil ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup win at Burnley on Wednesday and is a doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is the only confirmed absentee.

United will be without Paul Pogba for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder begins a three-match domestic suspension following his red card in the 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Defender Raphael Varane and forward Anthony Martial, who have missed United’s last three matches due to injury, could each make a return to action, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he has a fully fit squad.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Sancho.

