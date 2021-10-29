Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emi Martinez expected to return in goal as Aston Villa host West Ham

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 4:25 pm
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected the play on Sunday (Neil Hall/PA)
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected the play on Sunday (Neil Hall/PA)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.

Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside but he is back in England and trained with the rest of the Villa squad on Friday, having done some training at the national team’s headquarters while in Argentina.

Villa are monitoring the fitness of Leon Bailey as he nears a first Premier League start, while Keinan Davis is fit again. However, Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace will both miss out through illness.

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio return for West Ham having been rested for the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City.

Vladimir Coufal is fit after a groin problem and Alex Kral is also available after a period of self-isolation.

Ryan Fredericks is now the only injury absentee.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Bailey, Traore, Archer, Davis.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianksi, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Chesters, Yarmolenko.

