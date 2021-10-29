Jonjo Shelvey returns from suspension as Newcastle host Chelsea

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention for the home game against Chelsea after suspension.

Interim-boss Graeme Jones could also recall goalkeeper Martin Debravka, who has returned to training after a foot injury.

Paul Dummett (calf) and Elliot Anderson (hip) both remain sidelined, but otherwise Jones has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Chelsea will still be without both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Werner is missing with a hamstring issue while an ankle injury has sidelined Lukaku, with boss Thomas Tuchel hoping to have the pair back after the November international break.

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) is out after a training ground injury while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is back in training but will not be in contention until the visit of Burnley next weekend.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Debravka, Schar, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, James, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Niguez, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz.