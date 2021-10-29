No fresh injuries for Ross County ahead of Hibernian clash By Press Association October 29, 2021, 4:43 pm Ross County have almost a full squad (Lynne Cameron/PA) Ross County have reported no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian. Right-back Connor Randall made his comeback in the midweek demolition of Dundee. On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is due to return from foot surgery after the international break. Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan could miss out again after being sidelined by illness for the midweek defeat at home to Celtic. Centre-back Darren McGregor is available after suspension but James Scott is unlikely to be involved after manager Jack Ross explained that he was not satisfied with his general fitness levels. Kyle Magennis, Danny Mackay, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg all remain absent through injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Jim Goodwin thinks Eamonn Brophy is playing well enough to be in Scotland frame Ross County boss Malky Mackay keen to climb the table after first win Ross County primed and ready for Hibs after midweek stunner at Dundee ANALYSIS: Wide players performing crucial role in Malky Mackay’s Ross County vision