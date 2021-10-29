Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No fresh injuries for Ross County ahead of Hibernian clash

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 4:43 pm
Ross County have almost a full squad (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County have reported no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Right-back Connor Randall made his comeback in the midweek demolition of Dundee.

On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is due to return from foot surgery after the international break.

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan could miss out again after being sidelined by illness for the midweek defeat at home to Celtic.

Centre-back Darren McGregor is available after suspension but James Scott is unlikely to be involved after manager Jack Ross explained that he was not satisfied with his general fitness levels.

Kyle Magennis, Danny Mackay, Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg all remain absent through injury.

