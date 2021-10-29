Norwich centre-back Ben Gibson suspended for game against Leeds

Norwich will be without suspended defender Ben Gibson for Sunday’s Premier League game with Leeds following his red card in last weekend’s 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea.

On-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour is back in contention for the Canaries after he was ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Cantwell is not yet available after his recent Achilles and ankle problems, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) and centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are also out.

Leeds are still without Patrick Bamford, who has missed the last six matches due to an ankle injury, but Raphinha is fit.

The Brazilian winger was forced off during last week’s home draw against Wolves after a challenge from Romain Saiss and missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Left-back Junior Firpo is also back in contention after recovering from a muscle strain which kept him out for three games. Luke Ayling is still unavailable following minor knee surgery.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Williams, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Sorensen, Gilmour, Tzolis, Placheta, Idah.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh, Hjelde.