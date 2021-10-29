Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Norwich centre-back Ben Gibson suspended for game against Leeds

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 5:07 pm
Norwich defender Ben Gibson will serve a one-match ban (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich defender Ben Gibson will serve a one-match ban (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich will be without suspended defender Ben Gibson for Sunday’s Premier League game with Leeds following his red card in last weekend’s 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea.

On-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour is back in contention for the Canaries after he was ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Cantwell is not yet available after his recent Achilles and ankle problems, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) and centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are also out.

Leeds are still without Patrick Bamford, who has missed the last six matches due to an ankle injury, but Raphinha is fit.

The Brazilian winger was forced off during last week’s home draw against Wolves after a challenge from Romain Saiss and missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Left-back Junior Firpo is also back in contention after recovering from a muscle strain which kept him out for three games. Luke Ayling is still unavailable following minor knee surgery.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Williams, Rupp, Dowell, Rashica, Sorensen, Gilmour, Tzolis, Placheta, Idah.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh, Hjelde.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal