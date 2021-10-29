Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay keen to climb the table after first win

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 5:19 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is looking up (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is looking up (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has targeted getting in among the teams above them in the cinch Premiership following their stunning first league win of the season.

County got off the mark in style in their final fixture of the first round of the campaign when they beat Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

Mackay’s side travelled to Tayside in real danger of being cast adrift but they cut the deficit on their opponents to one point and are already looking at the bunch of teams in the bottom half of the table.

“In terms of closing the gap we have got to make sure that we are in touch and then we get involved,” Mackay told the club’s YouTube channel.

“As I have said before, I think we are on a par with any club in the area that we are around but we have got to show that and we have got to show it with points.

“What it does is it vindicates what us as a staff are actually seeing on the pitch every week.

“It’s the evidence that we actually show to the players to give them that confidence and belief that they are as good as anything else that they play against.”

County now look to back up their opening win against a Hibernian side who have lost their last four games.

“We have got Hibs coming, a good team.,” Mackay said. “They’re off the back of a couple of defeats but at the same time I know the strength of that club and I know how good the manager is, and I know that’s going to be a tough task for us.

“But we’re going into it in a good vein of form in terns of the way we are playing and on the back of Wednesday night we have got to be confident going into it.”

