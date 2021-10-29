Ross County boss Malky Mackay keen to climb the table after first win

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has targeted getting in among the teams above them in the cinch Premiership following their stunning first league win of the season.

County got off the mark in style in their final fixture of the first round of the campaign when they beat Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

Mackay’s side travelled to Tayside in real danger of being cast adrift but they cut the deficit on their opponents to one point and are already looking at the bunch of teams in the bottom half of the table.

“In terms of closing the gap we have got to make sure that we are in touch and then we get involved,” Mackay told the club’s YouTube channel.

“As I have said before, I think we are on a par with any club in the area that we are around but we have got to show that and we have got to show it with points.

“What it does is it vindicates what us as a staff are actually seeing on the pitch every week.

“It’s the evidence that we actually show to the players to give them that confidence and belief that they are as good as anything else that they play against.”

County now look to back up their opening win against a Hibernian side who have lost their last four games.

“We have got Hibs coming, a good team.,” Mackay said. “They’re off the back of a couple of defeats but at the same time I know the strength of that club and I know how good the manager is, and I know that’s going to be a tough task for us.

“But we’re going into it in a good vein of form in terns of the way we are playing and on the back of Wednesday night we have got to be confident going into it.”