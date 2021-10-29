Jim Goodwin thinks Eamonn Brophy is playing well enough to be in Scotland frame

Jim Goodwin believes St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy is playing well enough to be considered for a Scotland recall.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 11 cinch Premiership matches this term, including a midweek double in the 2-2 draw at Motherwell.

Brophy was capped by Scotland in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge against Cyprus in June 2019 at the end of a season in which he had excelled for the national team boss at Kilmarnock.

After overcoming a foot problem which has plagued him for much of the past two years, Goodwin believes the St Mirren striker is now back at the level which earned him his international call-up almost two-and-a-half years ago.

The Buddies boss said: “Eamonn has been excellent and deserves a hell of a lot of credit for the shape he’s managed to get himself in since pre-season. He came here last season with an injury he’d been carrying for a number of seasons and it wasn’t really diagnosed properly.

“Thankfully we were able to get to the bottom of it and get it repaired properly and we’re seeing the full benefits of that now. He’s now in as good a shape as he’s been in since he was getting a lot of recognition from a lot of big clubs down south and getting involved in the national set-up, and that’s the incentive for Eamonn.

“We brought him here to lead the line, be the main man and score goals, and he’s got five in the opening 11 league games. He’s a brilliant finisher but I think he should actually have another three or four already this season because of the positions he’s got himself in.

“He’s one of the top Scottish strikers in the country at the moment and if he continues in the form he’s in, he’ll no doubt be attracting the attention of a number of clubs down south and also, hopefully, entering into the thoughts of Steve Clarke in the national team. He’s in the best shape of his career, and long may that continue.”

St Mirren, who have lost only one of their last eight games, could climb into the top six if they win at home to a Dundee side who were thrashed 5-0 by Ross County in midweek.

Goodwin is braced for a backlash from the Dark Blues.

He said: “They’ll be very much a wounded animal, no doubt, and we would expect a reaction from them.

“I would expect the Dundee players to be right at it, trying to get in our faces early doors to try and unsettle us, and trying to show their manager a positive reaction from a heavy defeat.”