Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crawley still without Ashley Nadesan for Port Vale’s visit

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 5:27 pm
Crawley will not have Ashley Nadesan available for the visit of Port Vale (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crawley will not have Ashley Nadesan available for the visit of Port Vale (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Crawley will still be without Ashley Nadesan for the visit of Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

The 27-year-old serves the final game of a two-match ban after he was sent off for the second time this season against Exeter last week.

Sam Matthews is likely to make a return before Christmas as he continues to build up fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines while defender Jordan Tunnicliffe remains out with a long-term injury problem.

Crawley go in the game looking to stop a run of three straight defeats.

Port Vale are likely to remain without Jamie Proctor for the trip.

Proctor has missed his side’s last two matches with a stomach muscle injury and could face another 10 days on the sidelines.

Leon Legge has been sidelined for two months with a knee injury but could be nearing a return.

Manager Darrell Clarke hopes the defender could be available within two weeks as he improves his fitness levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal