Crawley still without Ashley Nadesan for Port Vale’s visit

Crawley will still be without Ashley Nadesan for the visit of Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

The 27-year-old serves the final game of a two-match ban after he was sent off for the second time this season against Exeter last week.

Sam Matthews is likely to make a return before Christmas as he continues to build up fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines while defender Jordan Tunnicliffe remains out with a long-term injury problem.

Crawley go in the game looking to stop a run of three straight defeats.

Port Vale are likely to remain without Jamie Proctor for the trip.

Proctor has missed his side’s last two matches with a stomach muscle injury and could face another 10 days on the sidelines.

Leon Legge has been sidelined for two months with a knee injury but could be nearing a return.

Manager Darrell Clarke hopes the defender could be available within two weeks as he improves his fitness levels.