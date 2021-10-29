Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou keen to see more ‘growth and improvement’ from Celtic

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 5:41 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is aiming for further growth (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for further improvement after an “entertaining” first round of cinch Premiership fixtures.

Postecoglou delivered his one-word assessment on his first 11 league games, which have yielded 22 points.

He added: “We have had some extremes in there for sure. We have had some good performances, some good performances without getting results, and a couple of games where we have struggled.

“But the main thing for me is that I have seen growth and improvement in the team.

“That’s what I would like to see in this next quarter, that after the next 11 games we are a better team. If we keep doing that, we are going to be a team that gives itself a chance of success.

“That’s the key thing but even if you look at the first game of the season against Hearts, and look at the starting line-up on a day that Kyogo (Furuhashi) literally got off a plane to sit on the bench, then things have changed quite significantly, which has helped.

“But just in general I think our football has improved since then.”

Celtic’s improvement has seen them win five consecutive games and another victory against Livingston would put them top of the table on Saturday night.

“Do you get something for that in October?” Postecoglou said when the prospect was raised.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to continue our good form. Our performances have been pretty consistent and obviously that’s been backed up by the results which mean we have moved up the table, which is great.

“But the focus is more about continuing on that progress we have been making.

“Back at home, we want to make sure our football is at the levels we need it to be. When  it is, then we know we are a good combination of good players who can take it to any opposition.”

