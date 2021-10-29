Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts set to ring changes as Dundee United host St Johnstone

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 6:11 pm
Tannadice welcomes St Johnstone on Saturday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Tannadice welcomes St Johnstone on Saturday (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is set to freshen his side up for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Tannadice on Saturday.

Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with but will utilise his squad during a busy fixture period.

Liam Smith (knee) is working his way back to fitness, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

St Johnstone have lost defenders James Brown (hamstring) and Lars Dendoncker (groin) after the pair went off halfway through the midweek draw with Hearts.

David Wotherspoon (calf) is likely to miss out again with Saints having doubts over several other players, including Murray Davidson, who played through a knock against Hearts.

Michael O’Halloran is set to come back from injury but defender Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

