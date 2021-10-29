Tam Courts set to ring changes as Dundee United host St Johnstone

Dundee United manager Tam Courts is set to freshen his side up for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Tannadice on Saturday.

Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with but will utilise his squad during a busy fixture period.

Liam Smith (knee) is working his way back to fitness, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

St Johnstone have lost defenders James Brown (hamstring) and Lars Dendoncker (groin) after the pair went off halfway through the midweek draw with Hearts.

David Wotherspoon (calf) is likely to miss out again with Saints having doubts over several other players, including Murray Davidson, who played through a knock against Hearts.

Michael O’Halloran is set to come back from injury but defender Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.