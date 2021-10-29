Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stokes gets Ashes ready and Bronze joins the 30s club – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 6:27 pm
Ben Stokes was getting ready for the Ashes (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes was getting ready for the Ashes (David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 29.

Football

England and Manchester City right-back Lucy Bronze celebrated her 30th birthday with cake.

Rio Ferdinand wished former Manchester United team-mate Edwin Van Der Sar a happy 51st birthday.

Dele Alli took on the professionals.

West Ham’s players were all smiles.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was getting Ashes ready.

Jofra Archer was looking forward to being back at major tournaments.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was celebrating his 47th birthday.

Jos Buttler made some tough decisions.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was with two other sporting stars.

Golf

There’s no rest for Lee Westwood.

Formula One

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Honda did a comparison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal