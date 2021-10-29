Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wales motivated by rotten record against All Blacks, says Johnny Williams

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:03 pm
Johnny Williams will make his fourth Wales outing (David Davies/PA)
Johnny Williams will make his fourth Wales outing (David Davies/PA)

Johnny Williams feels that Wales’ decades of defeat and disappointment against New Zealand will provide extra motivation in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener.

A first 70,000-plus crowd at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium since February last year will witness Wales’ latest attempt to topple the All Blacks.

And the odds are stacked against Wales, given that they last achieved a victory in the fixture 68 years ago, suffering 31 successive defeats, with 16 of those losses being on home soil.

Liam Williams file photo
Liam Williams is among Wales’ absentees against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

A lengthy list of injuries and unavailable players have compounded Wales’ degree of difficulty this time around, with absentees including the likes of Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Liam Williams, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric.

Wayne Pivac’s men face a Herculean task, with New Zealand arriving in Cardiff on the back of another Rugby Championship title triumph.

Asked if the history books provided extra motivation, Wales centre Williams said: “100 per cent. If you think about it, we could be the first group to go and beat them for almost 70 years.

“It is a huge, huge carrot at the end of the game to deliver the win.

“What that would do for the country during a lot of dark times recently, what that would do for the nation would be massive, and there is serious motivation to get the win.

“It would be amazing to do that. That history does of course mean something, and we have got to fix that.

“It is just about backing ourselves. It is not so much about what has been and the challenges we have got to face, it’s about this group of players and having a job to do on Saturday.

“We have got to win a game of rugby at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who it is against.

Wales v England – Autumn Nations Cup – Parc y Scarlets
Johnny Williams in action for Wales against England in Llanelli (David Davies/PA)

“We all know our roles, we are all aware what the occasion is, and we have all played enough rugby. It has just been about us and focusing on delivering on the weekend.”

Williams lines up alongside his Scarlets colleague Jonathan Davies in midfield, making a fourth Test match appearance but first since the opening game of last season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

A shoulder injury stalled the 25-year-old in recent months, and he added: “It was a tough injury, a pretty nasty injury, definitely one of my worst in terms of rugby injuries that I have had.

“I have only played a game and a half since coming back from my shoulder, but I think I am ready and I am confident with my form at the minute.

“This is going to be the first time most of my family are going to watch me play for Wales.

“It almost feels like a first cap, in a way, that real special moment playing in front of fans at the stadium with such a tough challenge ahead.

“It is going to mean the world to have all my family there supporting me at the stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. It’s going to be big.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal