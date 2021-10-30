Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2019: Lisa Keightley appointed as England Women’s head coach

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 8:11 am
Lisa Keightley was named England Women head coach on this day in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lisa Keightley was named England Women head coach on this day in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Australia international Lisa Keightley was appointed England Women’s first full-time female cricket head coach on this day in 2019.

Keightley, who was the first woman to score a century at Lord’s, would wait until January to take up her post as she saw out the Women’s Big Bash League campaign in Australia, where she was coach of the Perth Scorchers.

Keightley had previously worked with the ECB as head coach of the England Women’s academy between 2011
and 2015, and had been due to become head coach of the London Spirit in The Hundred before accepting the England role.

“I’m massively excited,” Keightley said as her appointment was announced. “It’s a huge opportunity.

“It’s a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see where we can get to.”

Keightley inherited a side who were reigning 50-over world champions, and who had reached the final of the previous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“They’re a very competitive side and they wouldn’t be in big matches like that if they didn’t have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to getting under way and helping the team progress.”

In a pandemic-hit first year in charge, Keightley guided England to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but their final four contest against India was a wash-out, with India advancing based on group-stage results.

They also enjoyed a 5-0 Twenty20 whitewash of the West Indies, while this year has been highlighted by one-day series victories over New Zealand and India, leaving England second to Australia both in the ODI and T20 world rankings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal