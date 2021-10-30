Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland handed Arsenal tie in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 12:09 pm
Granit Xhaka was in the Arsenal team which last played Sunderland (John Walton/PA)
Granit Xhaka was in the Arsenal team which last played Sunderland (John Walton/PA)

Sunderland will travel to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the draw was made on Saturday morning.

The only EFL club left in the competition were able to avoid Chelsea and Liverpool but will face Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates on the week commencing December 20.

It will be the first meeting between the clubs since May, 2017 when the Black Cats lost 2-0 at Arsenal having already had their relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

Sunderland have since gone down for a second time and ply their trade in Sky Bet League One under the management of Lee Johnson.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham after they were the first teams drawn out by Jimmy Bullard, a runner-up in the League Cup with Wigan in 2006, and actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays on Soccer AM.

The Premier League sides last played each other in the competition three years ago when Spurs triumphed 3-1 at the London Stadium, but it was David Moyes’ men who won the most recent meeting 1-0 last weekend.

Another derby between two sides in the capital will also take place with Brentford set to host Chelsea again. The two west London clubs faced off earlier in the month with Thomas Tuchel’s side clinching a narrow 1-0 win after a hard-fought contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Liverpool were the penultimate team drawn out and they will entertain Leicester at Anfield, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers aiming for more domestic cup success after they won the FA Cup in May.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking to add to their eight overall wins in the League Cup – the joint-most along with Manchester City, who had won the tournament in each of the last four seasons but were knocked out by West Ham on penalties in the fourth round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal