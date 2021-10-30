Sean Welsh misses penalty as Inverness share points with Partick By Press Association October 30, 2021, 4:59 pm Sean Welsh missed a penalty for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA) Sean Welsh missed a penalty as high-flying Inverness were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle. Inverness were gifted the chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Lewis Mayo fouled Aaron Doran. But Welsh saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon. Roddy MacGregor could have won it for Inverness in stoppage time but blazed over from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Billy Dodds hails ‘best’ Caley Thistle display after goalless draw with Partick Thistle Saved penalty costly for Caley Thistle as they draw blanks at Partick Thistle Winger Tom Walsh seeks to add spark as Caley Thistle go for victory at Partick Thistle Freak free-kick hands Arbroath win as Caley Thistle slide from top of Championship