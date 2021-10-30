Raith march on after beating Ayr By Press Association October 30, 2021, 5:01 pm Raith beat Ayr 2-1 (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Raith stretched their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to eight matches with a 2-1 win over Ayr. Ethan Ross put them ahead in the 12th minute with a close-range header from Aidan Connolly’s cross. Dario Zanatta doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a drive from outside the area. Jack Baird pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but they could not find an equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up