Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gillingham and Accrington earn share of the spoils

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:05 pm
Accrington keeper Toby Savin was in fine form (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington keeper Toby Savin was in fine form (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Gillingham and Accrington are both unbeaten in three Sky Bet League One games after playing out a 0-0 draw at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin produced an excellent stop to keep out Max Ehmer’s header on 27 minutes, before the unmarked Vadaine Oliver headed over the bar from the resulting corner.

Ethan Hamilton’s shot forced Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into action while Harry Pell poked an effort wide inside the box with the visitors’ best chance of the opening half.

Oliver squandered a brilliant chance to put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time as he somehow shot wide with the goal at his mercy after Savin had spectacularly kept out John Akinde’s goal-bound header.

Accrington defender Ross Sykes bravely blocked Stuart O’Keefe’s volley approaching the hour, before Pell’s effort on the turn saw Cumming produce a good reaction save.

Gillingham twice almost won the game six minutes from time, as Colby Bishop cleared Jack Tucker’s header off the line before Kyle Dempsey’s cross-turned-shot rebounded off the post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal