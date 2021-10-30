Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyrese Shade effort enough as Walsall claim narrow win at Sutton

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:05 pm
Tyrese Shade broke the deadlock for Walsall (Dave Howarth/PA)
On-loan Leicester striker Tyrese Shade’s second-half goal proved the difference as Walsall extended their unbeaten League Two run to six matches thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory at Sutton.

It was the hosts who looked most likely to score, but substitute Shade came off the bench and fired home a fine free-kick to condemn Sutton to only their second home defeat since August.

Brendan Kiernan’s early half-volley was well saved by Sutton’s Dean Bouzanis, before George Miller sliced an effort over.

Ali Smith squandered a great chance when he flicked David Ajiboye’s cross wide from close range.

The hosts caught Walsall on the counter with only the post stopping Isaac Olaofe from opening the scoring.

And Matt Gray’s side went close again when captain Rob Milsom fired just over.

Sutton were left to rue those missed chances as Shade hit his 20-yard free-kick around the wall and beyond Bouzanis after 67 minutes.

Dangerous Ajiboye did well to fashion a chance on the right and fired against the crossbar with Carl Rushworth beaten.

Coby Rowe’s rasping last drive flew wide as hopes of a late point slipped away.

And Saddlers stopper Rushworth recovered from a poor late clearance to keep out Enzio Boldewijn’s effort.

