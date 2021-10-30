Chigozie Ugwu grabs late equaliser as Greenock Morton hold Hamilton

Chigozie Ugwu scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Greenock Morton snatched a 1-1 draw against Hamilton.

Hamilton took the lead six minutes before half-time when Lewis Smith collected a pass from Kieran MacDonald and rifled his shot across goal into the top corner.

Robbie Muirhead almost equalised late on but his shot flew too high.

However, Ugwu secured a point at the death with a header from Jaakko Oksanen’s cross.