Chigozie Ugwu grabs late equaliser as Greenock Morton hold Hamilton By Press Association October 30, 2021, 5:09 pm Morton snatched a late draw (John Walton/PA) Chigozie Ugwu scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Greenock Morton snatched a 1-1 draw against Hamilton. Hamilton took the lead six minutes before half-time when Lewis Smith collected a pass from Kieran MacDonald and rifled his shot across goal into the top corner. Robbie Muirhead almost equalised late on but his shot flew too high. However, Ugwu secured a point at the death with a header from Jaakko Oksanen's cross.