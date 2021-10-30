Tyrone Barnett scores only goal as Eastleigh take narrow victory over Maidenhead

Tyrone Barnett’s first-half goal helped Eastleigh return to winning ways in the National League as they beat Maidenhead 1-0 at Silverlake Stadium.

The 36-year-old striker opened the scoring seven minutes before the break, following up after Tom Whelan’s effort had rebounded off a post.

Cavanagh Miley was denied a second by Maidenhead goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, who also foiled Whelan.

Vincent Harper blazed over the bar when clean through late on as Eastleigh extended their unbeaten home run to six games.

Maidenhead, now without a victory in five away, had their best moment early in the game but Jay Mingi’s strike was saved by Joe McDonnell.