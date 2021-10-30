Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Colchester ease to victory over struggling Scunthorpe following early goals

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:13 pm
Freddie Sears set Colchester on their way to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Sears set Colchester on their way to victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Colchester ran out deserved 2-1 winners to leave Scunthorpe rooted to the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts went ahead in the fifth minute through Freddie Sears, who hooked home a shot from Charlie Daniels’ free-kick into the box.

Jake Scrimshaw’s header bounced off the top of the bar for Scunthorpe but Armando Dobra doubled Colchester’s lead in the 14th minute.

He collected Brendan Wiredu’s pass on the U’s left before advancing towards the area and curling a delightful shot over keeper Rory Watson and into the far corner.

Sylvester Jasper almost made it 3-0 with an excellent 25-yard strike that clattered the crossbar and Colchester hit the woodwork again on the hour through Sears’ fierce effort, after Cole Skuse had done brilliantly to set him up.

Harry Davis gave Scunthorpe hope in the 82nd minute when he converted from close range after Colchester defender Tom Eastman’s attempted headed clearance had come back off the bar, but the home side held on for the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal