Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton run riot in 4-0 win over Doncaster

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:19 pm
Elliot Lee and Charlton celebrate during victory over Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)
Elliot Lee and Charlton celebrate during victory over Doncaster (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton secured their second consecutive win by hammering Doncaster 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and were rewarded for their bright start in the 22nd minute, Elliot Lee’s inswinging free-kick bypassing everyone in the box en route to goal.

The Addicks made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, Conor Washington scoring from the spot after Alex Gilbey was fouled in the box.

It was then very nearly three just moments before half-time but Ben Purrington could not quite touch the ball over the line following a goal-mouth scramble.

Ten minutes after the interval Jayden Stockley had another big chance, only for his header to go straight at Pontus Dahlberg.

But Stockley made amends in the 63rd minute, on hand to touch home from point-blank range after Dahlberg spilled Lee’s free-kick.

A brilliant performance from Johnnie Jackson’s side was capped with yet another goal, Purrington getting in on the act to make it 4-0 in the 71st minute as Charlton cruised to victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal