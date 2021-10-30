Charlton run riot in 4-0 win over Doncaster

Charlton secured their second consecutive win by hammering Doncaster 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and were rewarded for their bright start in the 22nd minute, Elliot Lee’s inswinging free-kick bypassing everyone in the box en route to goal.

The Addicks made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, Conor Washington scoring from the spot after Alex Gilbey was fouled in the box.

It was then very nearly three just moments before half-time but Ben Purrington could not quite touch the ball over the line following a goal-mouth scramble.

Ten minutes after the interval Jayden Stockley had another big chance, only for his header to go straight at Pontus Dahlberg.

But Stockley made amends in the 63rd minute, on hand to touch home from point-blank range after Dahlberg spilled Lee’s free-kick.

A brilliant performance from Johnnie Jackson’s side was capped with yet another goal, Purrington getting in on the act to make it 4-0 in the 71st minute as Charlton cruised to victory.