Matty Blair strikes late as Cheltenham deny Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:23 pm
Matty Blair was Cheltenham’s hero (David Davies/PA)
Matty Blair’s last-gasp goal earned Cheltenham a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The full-back, whose dad Andy spent two years with the Owls, struck in the 91st minute.

Chey Dunkley looked set to be the second-half hero for Wednesday as they came from behind to lead 2-1 in the first meeting between the clubs.

Cheltenham had taken the lead in the 14th minute through Kyle Vassell, who finished well after Ellis Chapman’s effort was deflected into his path after a long throw-in from Sean Long on the left.

Wednesday threatened early on, with Lee Gregory denied by a block from Mattie Pollock in the third minute. But Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to save well from Long in the 12th minute.

Wednesday started the second half strongly, but Cheltenham nearly hit them on the break in the 61st minute, with Vassell and Dan Crowley combining to set up Kyle Joseph, but his attempted chip was easy for Peacock-Farrell.

Dunkley leapt highest to meet Barry Bannan’s corner at the far post in the 65th minute to make it 1-1.

Bannan was the provider again with a free-kick met by Dunkley and deflected past goalkeeper and boyhood Wednesday fan Scott Flinders by Blair in the 83rd minute.

But Blair made immediate amends by forcing Alfie May’s corner over the line to earn his side a point.

