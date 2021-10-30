Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ali Crawford on target as St Johnstone clinch narrow victory at Dundee United

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:25 pm
Former Tranmere midfielder Ali Crawford was on target for St Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Tranmere midfielder Ali Crawford was on target for St Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)

St Johnstone ended a three-game winless run in the cinch Premiership as Ali Crawford’s first-half effort was enough for a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

United had plenty of chances to equalise but were denied time after time by Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark, who produced an inspirational display between the sticks.

St Johnstone have moved up to ninth in the table as a result but the defeat ended the home side’s seven-game unbeaten run in the league.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause for the late Rangers manager Walter Smith who also played and coached with distinction at United.

The home side had the first shot on target in the ninth minute but Dylan Levitt’s long-range effort flew straight to stopper Clark, who comfortably gathered the ball.

However, it was St Johnstone who took the lead in the 17th minute when United’s Jeando Fuchs was robbed of possession and Crawford took full advantage, sending a superb curling effort from 20 yards into the bottom corner past the diving Benjamin Siegrist.

The Tangerines struggled to carve out a response but finally had a big chance to equalise in the 29th minute. Levitt swung a corner in from the right with Ryan Edwards sending a powerful header goalward but Clark produced a stunning stop to deny the defender.

The Perth men had a great chance to increase their advantage just two minutes after the restart but Michael O’Halloran’s composure deserted him as he advanced into the United box and his shot flew high and wide.

However, the home side started to build some pressure around the hour mark with Clark producing another great reaction save from an Edwards header before Ian Harkes had a powerful shot blocked.

Shortly after, Nicky Clark found himself with time and space in the Saints box but sent his header over the crossbar when he really should have hit the target.

His namesake between the St Johnstone sticks then made another superb one-handed stop to keep out a header from substitute Peter Pawlett that looked certain to end up in the back of the net.

Saints were having to dig deep to hold onto their lead but as the clock ticked down, United became increasingly desperate to find an equaliser.

And they were denied yet again by that man Clark in the 84th minute with an incredible quickfire double stop from a Pawlett shot and a Clark header.

Just seconds before the final whistle, keeper Clark denied his namesake yet again.

