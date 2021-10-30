Arbroath fight back for 4-2 win over Dunfermline

Arbroath fought back from two goals down to beat rock-bottom Dunfermline 4-2 and deny their opponents a first cinch Championship victory of the season.

Kevin O’Hara put the Pars – who had drawn six of their last seven matches – ahead in the eighth minute with a far-post finish from Dominic Thomas’ free-kick and the striker doubled his account four minutes later at Gayfield Park.

Arbroath were suddenly staring at a shock defeat but they were quick to respond. Visiting goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams did well to tip over Michael McKenna’s 14th-minute thunderbolt but from the following corner the ball found its way to Thomas O’Brien and the Red Lichties captain fired home.

Derek Gaston prevented Ryan Dow from restoring Dunfermline’s two-goal lead in the 35th minute and, to make matters worse, Arbroath levelled two minutes later when McKenna’s free-kick was headed home by Joel Nouble.

With momentum on their side and the wind at their backs in the second half, Arbroath would have fancied their chances of pushing for victory after the break, and two goals in the final 13 minutes sealed the win as Dick Campbell’s men moved to within two points of second-placed Inverness.

Substitute Bobby Linn put the hosts ahead with a brilliant 25-yard piledriver into the top corner and McKenna wrapped things up five minutes from time when he slotted home from the penalty spot for his 10th league goal of the season.