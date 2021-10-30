Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath fight back for 4-2 win over Dunfermline

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:27 pm
Arbroath fought back to claim victory at Gayfield Park (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Arbroath fought back to claim victory at Gayfield Park (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Arbroath fought back from two goals down to beat rock-bottom Dunfermline 4-2 and deny their opponents a first cinch Championship victory of the season.

Kevin O’Hara put the Pars – who had drawn six of their last seven matches – ahead in the eighth minute with a far-post finish from Dominic Thomas’ free-kick and the striker doubled his account four minutes later at Gayfield Park.

Arbroath were suddenly staring at a shock defeat but they were quick to respond. Visiting goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams did well to tip over Michael McKenna’s 14th-minute thunderbolt but from the following corner the ball found its way to Thomas O’Brien and the Red Lichties captain fired home.

Derek Gaston prevented Ryan Dow from restoring Dunfermline’s two-goal lead in the 35th minute and, to make matters worse, Arbroath levelled two minutes later when McKenna’s free-kick was headed home by Joel Nouble.

With momentum on their side and the wind at their backs in the second half, Arbroath would have fancied their chances of pushing for victory after the break, and two goals in the final 13 minutes sealed the win as Dick Campbell’s men moved to within two points of second-placed Inverness.

Substitute Bobby Linn put the hosts ahead with a brilliant 25-yard piledriver into the top corner and McKenna wrapped things up five minutes from time when he slotted home from the penalty spot for his 10th league goal of the season.

