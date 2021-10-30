Resurgent Northampton claim fourth straight win

Paul Lewis scored a hat-trick as Northampton made it four wins and four clean sheets in a row with a 3-0 victory over Keith Millen’s Carlisle.

A fantastic last-ditch block by Ali Koiki stopped Rod McDonald giving the Cumbrians an early lead as the out-of-form visitors made a good start.

But Northampton improved and moved ahead just before half-time with a brilliant team move as Koiki played a slick one-two with Mitch Pinnock and then crossed low for Lewis to slide home at the back post.

Lewis came close to a second when thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Mark Howard early in the second half, but he was not to be denied after 57 minutes as he finished calmly after good work by Kion Etete.

The home side were now dominant and Lewis completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, emphatically thumping home after Jack Armer was penalised for handball.

Northampton comfortably held on to claim a ninth clean sheet in 15 games this season.