Cole Stockton stunner in vain as Oxford see off Morecambe

Cole Stockton’s stunning volley for Morecambe counted for nothing as sixth-placed Oxford won 3-1 to claim a third consecutive League One victory.

Steve Seddon nodded the U’s in front in the 29th minute after Matty Taylor kept Elliott Moore’s header in play with a skilful overhead kick at the far post.

James Henry squandered the chance to make it 2-0 on his 200th appearance for Oxford when he blazed a penalty over the bar at the start of the second half after goalkeeper Jokull Andersson fouled Taylor in the box.

Stockton equalised for Morecambe in the 64th minute with a spectacular right-footed volley from Ryan Cooney’s cross that arrowed into the top of the net.

But Mark Sykes restored the home side’s lead nine minutes later, bravely nodding home as he challenged for the ball with Andersson after good play again by Taylor.

And the outstanding Taylor made it 3-1 with an angled chip over Andersson three minutes from the end.