John Marquis’ fourth goal of the season lifts Portsmouth to victory over Bolton

John Marquis scored his fourth goal of the season to lead Portsmouth to a 1-0 victory at home to Bolton.

Marquis struck six minutes into the second half with a spectacular piece of improvisation as Danny Cowley’s side ended their three-match winless run.

Ronan Curtis broke free on the left and his deflected cross bounced awkwardly for Marquis, who managed to flick the ball with his heel over the stretching Joel Dixon.

Bolton could have taken the lead a minute before half-time when Declan John weaved his way into the Pompey box from the left and crashed a shot against the outside of the post.

Marquis passed up the chance to double Pompey’s tally in the 56th minute, winning possession in a dangerous area before seeing his shot saved when Reeco Hackett was better placed to score.

Bolton have now taken just one point from their last five matches.

But the visitors almost snatched a late equaliser when Eoin Doyle saw his header clip the crossbar.