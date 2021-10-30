Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Marquis’ fourth goal of the season lifts Portsmouth to victory over Bolton

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:31 pm
John Marquis scored the game’s only goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
John Marquis scored his fourth goal of the season to lead Portsmouth to a 1-0 victory at home to Bolton.

Marquis struck six minutes into the second half with a spectacular piece of improvisation as Danny Cowley’s side ended their three-match winless run.

Ronan Curtis broke free on the left and his deflected cross bounced awkwardly for Marquis, who managed to flick the ball with his heel over the stretching Joel Dixon.

Bolton could have taken the lead a minute before half-time when Declan John weaved his way into the Pompey box from the left and crashed a shot against the outside of the post.

Marquis passed up the chance to double Pompey’s tally in the 56th minute, winning possession in a dangerous area before seeing his shot saved when Reeco Hackett was better placed to score.

Bolton have now taken just one point from their last five matches.

But the visitors almost snatched a late equaliser when Eoin Doyle saw his header clip the crossbar.

