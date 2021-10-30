Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City end long wait for home win with victory over Barnsley

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:31 pm
Andreas Weimann scored both Bristol City goals (Simon Galloway/PA)
Andreas Weimann scored both Bristol City goals (Simon Galloway/PA)

Andreas Weimann’s first-half double ended Nigel Pearson’s Ashton Gate nightmare as Bristol City came from behind to beat Barnsley 2-1 in a tense Sky Bet Championship game.

The visitors took a 28th-minute lead when Devante Cole got behind City’s defence on the right and pulled the ball back for Aaron Leya Iseka to shoot home from close range.

Home fans were becoming restless until Weimann broke on to a Nahki Wells through ball on 42 minutes and thumped the equaliser past Brad Collins.

Weimann netted his second with a precise side-footed finish from Chris Martin’s cross after a defence-splitting pass by Han-Noah Massengo in first-half stoppage time.

City lived on their nerves in the second half but held on to record their first home success in 18 games, stretching back to February – 15 of them under Pearson.

For Barnsley, it was a seventh successive defeat, but they could consider themselves unlucky on the balance of play.

Tyreeq Bakinson fired narrowly over for City on 15 minutes before wing-back Jordan Williams, looking a threat on Barnsley’s left, was denied by a Daniel Bentley save.

Leya Iseka’s opening goal gave the Tykes a boost and Bentley did well again to parry a Callum Brittain drive on 38 minutes.

Boos were starting to ring around Ashton Gate from disgruntled City fans, but Weimann’s quick double transformed the atmosphere and Pearson’s men left the pitch to cheers at half-time.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp made a change at the break, sending on Josh Benson for Claudio Gomes, while Pearson was forced into one early in the second half, Jay Dasilva replacing the injured Cameron Pring.

Williams had a curling effort saved by Bentley as Barnsley looked to level. They came within inches of doing so on 62 minutes when a bout of pinball around City’s six-yard box saw Liam Kitching hit the bar and two goalline clearances.

City could have sealed the points on the break on 67 minutes when Wells shot over after a slick move, but their defence was coming under heavy pressure.

Bentley produced a reaction save to keep out Cauley Woodrow’s 73rd-minute header after more good work by Williams and Cole.

By then Pearson had given a debut to 18-year-old midfielder Ayman Benarous as substitute for Bakinson.

Martin had a shot blocked, but much of the action was at the other end, Barnsley forcing a string of corners. Cole shot over from the edge of the box on 84 minutes and the visitors piled extra men forward.

Cheered on by their long-suffering fans, City held on by the skin of their teeth. At the final whistle Pearson turned with both arms outstretched to the stand behind him, while supporters celebrated as if their team had just won promotion.

