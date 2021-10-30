Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-form Port Vale battle back from half-time deficit to defeat 10-man Crawley

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:33 pm
Tom Conlon was on the scoresheet for Port Vale (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Conlon was on the scoresheet for Port Vale (Isaac Parkin/PA)

High-flying Port Vale made it seven wins from their last nine League Two games with a 4-1 comeback victory at 10-man Crawley.

Crawley had to battle for 78 minutes with a player less after Joel Lynch’s early dismissal, and Vale eventually made the advantage pay after Kwesi Appiah had given the hosts the lead just before the break.

Crawley went into the game smarting from stinging criticism from head coach John Yems, who described the defeat at Scunthorpe the previous week as “the worst” since he took charge.

Vale striker James Wilson twice forced veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris to save before Crawley had former Brighton and Nottingham Forest defender Lynch sent off after only 12 minutes.

Lynch was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Nathan Smith and referee Trevor Kettle showed a straight red card after consultation with a linesman.

Morris denied skipper Tom Conlon and the recalled Ben Garrity headed just over before the Reds broke the deadlock a minute from the break through top scorer Appiah.

The former Crystal Palace striker headed his fourth goal in five games after a fine cross by Jack Powell.

However, Vale levelled four minutes after the interval when Conlon registered his third goal of the season direct from a free-kick from 20 yards.

Conlon had another free-kick parried by Morris and Vale almost went in front when substitute Jake Taylor headed Conlon’s cross inches wide.

But midfielder Tom Pett struck to make it 2-1 to Darrell Clarke’s side by firing through a crowd of players after 75 minutes.

Vale’s victory was sealed five minutes later when Crawley skipper George Francomb put through his own goal from Mel Benning’s cross, and substitute David Amoo made it 4-1 with virtually the last kick of the game.

