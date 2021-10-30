Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hogg heads in rare goal to secure the points for Huddersfield

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:35 pm
Jonathan Hogg’s 81st minute header sent Huddersfield into the top six (Barrington Coombs/PA)
A late Jonathan Hogg header 10 minutes from time helped Huddersfield climb into the top six as they beat Millwall 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The visitors made a bright start to the game when Lions’ top scorer Jed Wallace effort from inside the area was comfortably saved by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

The Terriers soon grew into the encounter and Lewis O’Brien’s effort from 25 yards went wide of the goalpost and soon after could have broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when Sorba Thomas broke down the right and delivered a superb cross only for an unmarked Danny Ward to sky his volley over the bar from 10 yards out.

Another long-range effort from  O’Brien stung the palms of  Bartosz Bialkowski  and the keeper then saved from Ward’s effort from outside the area.

The hosts started the second period the stronger of the two sides and Matty Pearson thought he had scored when he got on the end of a Daniel Sinan corner only to see his low effort tipped wide by Bialkowski on the line.

Both teams searched for the winner and Tom Bradshaw almost had one as he was bearing down on goal, Pearson’s crucial sliding challenge denied the front man to keep the scores level heading into the late stages.

The home side had to wait till the 81st minute for their goal, after Hutchinson made a goal saving block, midfielder Hogg nodded in from Thomas’ resulting corner.

Matt Smith replaced Daniel Ballard immediately after the goal as Millwall’s intention to attack for the equaliser became clear.

Town substitute Josh Koroma and Ryan Leonard were booked with five minutes to go as the Millwall defender became frustrated when he thought the Huddersfield man was wasting time.

With the away side chasing the game, holes were left in the Millwall back line and the Terriers could have doubled the advantage and put the game to bed when Koroma’s goal bound shot was kept out.

Gary Rowett’s side pushed for a late equaliser as they forced corners and threw men forward but Huddersfield stood firm to send them into the play-off places while Millwall dropped to 12th.

