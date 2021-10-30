Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lucky 13 as Mansfield end long wait for win against Tranmere

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:35 pm
Danny Johnson scored and missed a penalty for Mansfield in the win over Tranmere (Aaron Chown/PA)
Danny Johnson scored and missed a penalty for Mansfield in the win over Tranmere (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mansfield earned their first League Two win in 13 attempts after beating Tranmere 2-0 at Field Mill.

Rhys Oates opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Danny Johnson had earlier missed a penalty.

The points were secured midway through the second half when Johnson slotted home from close range.

Johnson fired high and wide from the spot in just the second minute after Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan fouled Oates in a race for the ball.

Kieron Morris had a goal ruled out for offside for Rovers two minutes later.

Oates kept his cool to put Mansfield ahead after Stephen Quinn’s perfect pass opened up the defence.

Harry Charsley had two goalbound shots well blocked by Tom Davies as the Stags ended the half strongly.

Davies blazed over from close range before Mark Duffy and Morris had dangerous shots blocked on the hour mark.

But Johnson doubled Mansfield’s lead with a tap-in after Oates set him up after 67 minutes.

Mansfield then easily saw the game out for their first league victory since August 14.

