Jake Beesley’s brace earns Rochdale victory at Barrow

Jake Beesley’s second brace of the season earned Rochdale a 2-1 win at Barrow.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to torrential downpours in Cumbria.

But Beesley scored in each half as Barrow’s winless run stretched to five games.

Both sides had early chances as Paul Farman kept out Jimmy Keohane before goalkeeper Joel Coleman denied Josh Kay at the other end.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Beesley fired into the bottom corner.

Beesley almost turned provider as the visitors caught Mark Cooper’s men on the break before Farman produced a fine stop to keep out Alex Newby.

Josh Gordon was felled in the box by Corey O’Keeffe to hand the hosts a lifeline. Coleman kept out Kay’s spot-kick, only for the striker to level from the rebound.

But Beesley poked home his second to secure all three points – and back-to-back wins – with 18 minutes to go.