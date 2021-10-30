Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth remain top after beating Ipswich

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:39 pm
Luke Jephcott, left, was on target for Plymouth again (Steven Paston/PA)
League One leaders Plymouth extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches with a 2-1 comeback victory over Ipswich.

Ipswich central defender George Edmundson headed Town ahead in the 14th minute at the back post after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

Argyle levelled in the 44th minute. Skipper Joe Edwards clipped the ball past Christian Walton and although the keeper got a glove on the ball, it still looped towards goal where striker Luke Jephcott helped it over the line.

Argyle took the lead in the 50th minute when playmaker Conor Grant played a neat one-two with defender Brendan Galloway down the left before sending the ball into the far corner past Walton.

The former Argyle loanee made a brilliant save to deny top scorer Ryan Hardie as the Argyle striker finished off a flowing move with a measured angled strike.

Unmarked Kyle Edwards should have levelled from 12 yards in the 73rd minute but sent his shot wide without testing home keeper Michael Cooper.

When Cooper was beaten by Macauley Bonne in the opening exchanges, skipper Edwards made a brilliant off-the-line clearance.

