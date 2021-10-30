Tyrone Marsh fires Boreham Wood to top spot with late winner at 10-man Southend

A late goal from Tyrone Marsh helped Boreham Wood move top of the National League after beating 10-man Southend 1-0.

Abu Ogogo was sent off in the second half for the Shrimpers before Marsh scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

The hosts started brightly with Kane Smith and Will Evans both having chances, and Josh Rees came close after hitting a volley which Steve Arnold did well to tip over the bar.

Rhys Murphy had a chance for Southend in the 23rd minute, but his effort from the edge of the box went wide.

Arnold was called into action again in the 64th minute to turn Gus Mafuta’s shot over.

Ogogo was given his marching orders a minute later after receiving two quick yellow cards to reduce the Shrimpers to 10 men.

Boreham Wood took advantage of their extra man to snatch the points in the 82nd minute when Marsh was able to tuck away his rebounded effort after Arnold’s initial save.