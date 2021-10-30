Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Chesterfield hit back to secure point at Dagenham

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:43 pm
Chesterfield hit back to secure a draw at Dagenham (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ten-man Chesterfield came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at Dagenham in the National League.

Two quick second-half goals from Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga helped the visitors salvage a point before the former was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

The Spireites were forced to make a change just six minutes into the game when Laurence Maguire went down and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Angelo Balanta put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute and George Saunders doubled Dagenham’s lead 10 minutes later after a shot deflected into his path.

Grimes led the comeback effort for Chesterfield in the second half after heading home a free-kick at the back post in the 50th minute.

Two minutes later, Tshimanga levelled with a tap-in at the near post.

Grimes was given his marching orders in the closing stages but Chesterfield held on for a point.

