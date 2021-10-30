Woking end run of three consecutive defeats with comeback win over Altrincham

Woking ended a run of three consecutive National League defeats by coming from behind to claim a 3-2 home win over Altrincham.

Tahvon Campbell claimed the Cards’ winner 12 minutes from time, controlling Inih Effiong’s centre before firing low into the net.

Josh Hancock had curled the visitors level at 2-2 in the 66th minute after goals either side of half-time from Max Kretzschmar and Effiong turned the contest in the hosts’ favour.

Altrincham, who initially went ahead at Kingfield Stadium thanks to Tom Peers’ bending 19th-minute opener, finished with 10 men after veteran midfielder Ben Pringle collected a second yellow card deep into added time.

Defeat for the 10th-placed visitors was a third in succession, leaving them just a point and a place above their opponents, albeit having played a game more.