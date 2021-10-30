Wigan back up to second after win over 10-man Burton

Wigan moved back up to second spot in Sky Bet League One thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Burton.

The home side were already ahead when Jonny Smith was sent off in the 15th minute for poleaxing Curtis Tilt with a dangerously high foot.

James McClean had opened the scoring with only nine minutes gone, with a superb volley from Tendayi Darikwa’s right-wing cross.

Stephen Humphrys and Max Power had shots saved before the interval, before Wigan doubled their lead six minutes after the restart.

Burton were unable to clear their lines, with the ball arriving at the feet of Tilt, 25 yards from goal.

The on-loan Rotherham defender swung his foot and sent the ball soaring into the top corner of the visitors’ net.

And Burton managed to get to the end without further damage, with Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard sending two efforts just wide.