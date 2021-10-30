Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan back up to second after win over 10-man Burton

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:47 pm
James McClean got on the scoresheet for Wigan (Niall Carson/PA)
Wigan moved back up to second spot in Sky Bet League One thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Burton.

The home side were already ahead when Jonny Smith was sent off in the 15th minute for poleaxing Curtis Tilt with a dangerously high foot.

James McClean had opened the scoring with only nine minutes gone, with a superb volley from Tendayi Darikwa’s right-wing cross.

Stephen Humphrys and Max Power had shots saved before the interval, before Wigan doubled their lead six minutes after the restart.

Burton were unable to clear their lines, with the ball arriving at the feet of Tilt, 25 yards from goal.

The on-loan Rotherham defender swung his foot and sent the ball soaring into the top corner of the visitors’ net.

And Burton managed to get to the end without further damage, with Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard sending two efforts just wide.

