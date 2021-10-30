Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Cheek misses from the spot as Bromley held by Halifax

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:51 pm
Michael Cheek missed a penalty for Bromley (Mike Egerton/PA)
A missed penalty proved costly for Bromley as they drew 0-0 with Halifax.

Michael Cheek had a chance to put the Ravens ahead in the 70th minute but his penalty hit the post, meaning Bromley drop to seventh while Halifax remain fourth.

Matty Warburton had a chance for Halifax in the first 15 minutes but his curling effort from outside the box was comfortably saved by Mark Cousins.

Harry Forster had shot at the other end for Bromley, but his effort flew wide.

Sam Johnson was called into action for Halifax in the 38th minute to make a good save to tip Luke Coulson’s shot wide.

Bromley had a great chance to take the lead 20 minutes from time after being awarded a penalty following a handball in the box, but Cheek was unable to take advantage.

