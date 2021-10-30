Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons make struggling Crewe pay

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 5:53 pm Updated: October 30, 2021, 6:51 pm
Mo Eisa scored and missed a penalty for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)
Mo Eisa scored and missed a penalty for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)

MK Dons could afford the luxury of a Mo Eisa penalty miss as they returned to winning ways by thrashing bottom club Crewe 4-1.

Before spurning the spot-kick, Eisa handed the Dons the lead and, although Chris Long hit back after the break, goals from Matt O’Riley, an own goal by Donervon Daniels and a stoppage-time finish by Max Watters ensured a comfortable victory.

The Dons should have been punished early on after some excellent work by J’Neil Bennett on the left, but the winger’s cross was headed against the post by defender Rio Adebisi from six yards out.

Defence turned into attack quickly and David Kasumu made the most of space to drive the ball across the six-yard box for Eisa to apply the finish.

The Railwaymen hit back with an unlikely finish from Long with the angle appearing against the striker, yet he managed to squeeze the ball past keeper Andrew Fisher in the 52nd minute.

It was a brief reprieve for Crewe, though, as O’Riley seized on a weak clearing header from Kioso’s cross and drove the ball into the corner of the net in the 64th minute.

Eisa wasted the opportunity to extend the lead after he was brought down by Will Jaaskelainen with the keeper making amends by saving the striker’s tame 68th-minute spot-kick.

But the visitors sealed their win when Kioso’s drive was helped in by Alex defender Daniels after Hiram Boateng exposed some more weak defending.

Then substitute Watters was put clear deep in added time and fired the fourth under Jaaskelainen.

