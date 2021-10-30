Weymouth record second National League win in a row against 10-man King’s Lynn

Weymouth registered a second successive National League win after Omar Mussa earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man King’s Lynn.

Belgian midfielder Mussa made the breakthrough five minutes into the second period, coolly slotting into the left-hand side of the net following Cameron Murray’s lay off.

Brian Stock’s 16th-placed hosts squandered a golden chance to give themselves breathing space just seven minutes later when Josh McQuoid fired wide from the penalty spot after Mussa was fouled by Daniel Bowry.

A forgettable afternoon for the lowly visitors – who slid into the bottom three on goal difference – was compounded by substitute Michael Gyasi being shown a straight red card 17 minutes from time following a challenge on Tom Bearwish.